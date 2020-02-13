State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 149,470 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of Home Depot worth $127,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,515. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.15. The firm has a market cap of $262.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $243.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

