State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 323,831 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $79,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,624. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.