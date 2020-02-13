State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 198.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,845,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891,579 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 1.09% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $64,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,003,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 582.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 145,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 124,092 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,745,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,562 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 127,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 68,879 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,481. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

