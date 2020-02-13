State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $100.21 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,249 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Lockheed Martin worth $100,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $434.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $292.53 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $420.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

