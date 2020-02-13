State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $116.74 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,169,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,243 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $116,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,599 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,800,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,027,000 after acquiring an additional 900,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $48.12. 12,500,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,914,293. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $202.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

