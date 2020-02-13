State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $151.04 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,890,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,241 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.7% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Citigroup worth $151,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Shares of C traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.00. 8,945,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,186,259. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.71. The company has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.