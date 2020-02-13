State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $154.22 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,590 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.7% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $154,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $302.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,565,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,015. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $305.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.30 and its 200 day moving average is $260.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

