State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $56.28 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $56,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.79.

GILD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,018,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,690,212. The company has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,802 shares of company stock worth $5,646,282 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

