State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $56.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $56,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $98.54. 3,683,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,573. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $98.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.64.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

