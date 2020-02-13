State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $64.06 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,817 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.44% of Kansas City Southern worth $64,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,084,000 after buying an additional 52,192 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.74. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $103.80 and a 52 week high of $175.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

