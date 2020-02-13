State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $72.13 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,840,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,380,997 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $72,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,268,000 after purchasing an additional 535,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,718,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $890,093,000 after purchasing an additional 300,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.93. 20,963,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,319,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

