State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $73.90 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,778 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.17% of L3Harris worth $73,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. State Street Corp acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,809,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,371,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,324,000 after buying an additional 55,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $156.90 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.06 and its 200-day moving average is $207.55.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

