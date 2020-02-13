State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $87.17 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,191 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Netflix worth $87,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,102 shares of company stock worth $45,886,831. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $381.40. 4,481,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,251,396. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.43. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $167.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.