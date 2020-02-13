State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861,233 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.11% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $114,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

BMY traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $66.08. 9,146,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,404,563. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

