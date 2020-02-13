State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 45,467 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of Union Pacific worth $121,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 60,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.64. 1,861,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,377. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

