State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 15,000 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,460,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $191,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 289,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,722,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after purchasing an additional 58,117 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

INDA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.38. 5,500,776 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

