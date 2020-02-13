State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 15,000 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.14% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $203,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.42. 2,827,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,549. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.93.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

