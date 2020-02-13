State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 43,200 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.48% of iShares MBS ETF worth $110,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,564,000 after buying an additional 667,106 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 164,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.83. 797,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,930. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.17. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.59 and a 1 year high of $108.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.