State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 7,584 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Charter Communications worth $68,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $38,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total transaction of $2,524,904.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,068 shares of company stock worth $13,650,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $534.73. The company had a trading volume of 709,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,660. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $335.22 and a 1-year high of $537.53. The stock has a market cap of $111.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $505.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

