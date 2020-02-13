State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $60,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 787.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $135,882,000 after buying an additional 1,366,514 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,379,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 9,221.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 923,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 913,330 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,793,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $210,331,000 after purchasing an additional 535,070 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,356.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

QCOM stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,425,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039,141. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

