State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 213.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,334 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.13% of Phillips 66 worth $65,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,721,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.74.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.