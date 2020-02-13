State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 3.23% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $137,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,104. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.22 and a 12-month high of $105.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

