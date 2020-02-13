State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58,989 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Paypal worth $70,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 10.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in Paypal by 4.6% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,576,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,311,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,476 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.51. 6,065,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,190,936. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $122.19. The firm has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

