State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $80,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 99,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $335.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,662. The stock has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.74 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

