State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 124,280 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 124,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Mcdonald’s worth $80,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,396,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 105,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,609,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.42. 2,853,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,645. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

