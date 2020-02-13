State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 151,565 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 151,565 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $62,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,876,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $509,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,114,000 after purchasing an additional 110,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.12. 1,959,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.87 and a 200 day moving average of $172.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.96 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

