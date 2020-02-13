State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 25,031 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,031 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Amgen worth $91,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after buying an additional 236,791 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,385,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $575,041,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,399,000 after acquiring an additional 154,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after acquiring an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,866. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Cfra raised their price target on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.96 on Thursday, hitting $223.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,278. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 39.14%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

