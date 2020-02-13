State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 387,708 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,233,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,708 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $67,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 143,694 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 906.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,857,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,002. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

