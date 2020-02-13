State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,615 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of Target worth $65,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in Target by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Target by 1.0% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 3.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

TGT traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $118.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,653,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,336. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.46 and a 200-day moving average of $111.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.