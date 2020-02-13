State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 6,906 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Danaher worth $63,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $3,320,318.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,694 shares in the company, valued at $25,551,158.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.42. 2,484,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $110.29 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

