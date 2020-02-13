State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 71,493 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 614,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,493 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $80,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $141.80. 3,455,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,665,721. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.86. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 42.72%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,609,483 shares of company stock valued at $206,714,535 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

