State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 79,770 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,770 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Altria Group worth $79,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,370 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,300,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,826,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,708,000 after acquiring an additional 842,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,897,000 after acquiring an additional 720,301 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

NYSE MO traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,111,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,598,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

