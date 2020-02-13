State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,443 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $115,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.47. 1,875,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.96. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $182.54 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

