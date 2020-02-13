State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,241 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Medtronic worth $99,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,103,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 155.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after purchasing an additional 725,146 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $868,534,000 after buying an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Medtronic by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,441,000 after buying an additional 612,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,639,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,100. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.48.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

