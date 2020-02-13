State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Update

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other State Street news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,390,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,988 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 868.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,488,000 after purchasing an additional 449,247 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

