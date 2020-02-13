State Street Corp Purchases 14,348 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 10.28% of Teekay Tankers worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 61,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 448,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 118.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 168,479 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE TNK traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

