Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,198 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 377,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294,630 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,595,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of STLD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.11. 37,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,904. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

