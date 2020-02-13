Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,886,000 after purchasing an additional 103,776 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 955,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,632,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 694,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.63. 1,126,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,102. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.29 and a 1 year high of $210.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

