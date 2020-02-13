Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 25,072 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

