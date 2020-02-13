Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 61,115 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 470,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,550. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.1556 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

