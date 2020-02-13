Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.54. 794,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,403. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $59.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

