Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,672 Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,672 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $532.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,513,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,891. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $169.56 and a 12 month high of $593.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of -471.65 and a beta of 1.19.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.89.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

