Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.72 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $1,881,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,252 shares of company stock worth $78,535,262 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.49.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.64. 3,129,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.68, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $192.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

