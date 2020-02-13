Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,018,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,690,212. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,802 shares of company stock worth $5,646,282. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

