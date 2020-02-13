Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $534.73. The stock had a trading volume of 709,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,660. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $335.22 and a 1 year high of $537.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $504.62 and its 200-day moving average is $451.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.27.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total value of $2,524,904.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,068 shares of company stock worth $13,650,907. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

