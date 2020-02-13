Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.21 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,040,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,470. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.88 and a 12 month high of $147.13. The stock has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Cfra upped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.75.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

