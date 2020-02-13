Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.61 Million in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 163.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 785,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $168,635,000 after acquiring an additional 486,944 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 123.7% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 680,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $146,108,000 after buying an additional 376,247 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.42. 2,853,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,645. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.44. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

