Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.84 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,453 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,843,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,336.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after acquiring an additional 856,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after acquiring an additional 605,330 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after acquiring an additional 572,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,752,000 after acquiring an additional 490,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,575,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,421. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.19. The firm has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

