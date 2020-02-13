Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,076 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after acquiring an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after acquiring an additional 594,365 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,838,000 after acquiring an additional 213,638 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,301,000 after acquiring an additional 216,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 66.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after acquiring an additional 823,448 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,739,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,624. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

