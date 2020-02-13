Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,201,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after buying an additional 1,020,904 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $140,745,000 after buying an additional 652,905 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,056,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,800,000 after buying an additional 597,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,032,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $225,270,000 after buying an additional 461,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,548,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

